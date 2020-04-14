-
Russia: “We are pretending it’s quarantine” – Muscovites react to new COVID-19 restrictions
Muscovites on Monday commented on the city government’s decision to tighten the coronavirus lockdown. Starting from Wednesday, anyone using a car or public transport in Moscow or the surrounding region must have a digital pass.
One resident said that “All the people should stay home with some kind of social security or no one should”, adding that so far “It turns out to be not a quarantine, but something else. We are pretending it’s quarantine, but it’s not.”
Another Muscovite felt that the restrictions were still too soft.
“I liked how they did it in Spain, all the people are strictly at home. Here I see everybody out, absolutely all. Half of them with no job. They are just walking along the central streets; they must be lunatics. Why is it impossible to stay at home for a couple of weeks?” the man said.
One local commented that in her opinion everything is under control in Moscow.
“The Moscow government knows what to do. If there are restrictions, it means it’s necessary,” she said.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced last week that digital passes will become mandatory in the capital starting from Wednesday. According to an Interior Ministry statement, only people with passes will be able to enter the city via private or public transport.
As of Tuesday the Russian capital had recorded 13,002 COVID-19 cases.
