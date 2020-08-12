Russia: Zelenograd’s Binnopharm starts COVID-19 vaccine production

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Binnopharm pharmaceutical factory, owned by the AFK Sistema company, launched the production of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine in the city of Zelenograd near Moscow on Tuesday.

At the moment, the enterprise can produce one and a half million doses of the vaccine per year, the corporation’s president Vladimir Chirakhov said.

“We are well aware that these volumes are not enough, which is why we continue to invest in further re-equipment and increase of production,” he outlined.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the drug, dubbed ‘Sputnik V’, will be produced at two sites – at the Gamaleya National Research Centre and Binnopharm.

The head of the ministry also added that Russia is ready for international cooperation in the development and implementation of the vaccine.

