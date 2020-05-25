Russian fighters flown out of western Libya after Haftar retreat

The battle for Tripoli has taken another turn as Russian fighters allied with Libyan renegade commander Khalifa Haftar have retreated from the front lines.

Haftar’s forces have been trying to capture the capital for 13 months, but they have suffered a string of defeats in recent fighting against the UN-recognised government, which is supported by fighters from Turkey.

The mayor of Bani Waleed confirmed the Russians left from an airbase in the town, in three military planes.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli, the Libyan capital.

