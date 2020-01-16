-
Russian government resigns: What’s Putin’s plan? | DW News
In a dramatic shake-up of Russia’s government, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his entire cabinet abruptly stepped down. This came just hours after President Vladimir Putin’s state of the nation address, in which he proposed changes to the country’s constitution that would allow him to extend his grip on power after his term in office is supposed to end in 2024.
