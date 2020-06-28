-
Unilever drops ‘fair’ from ‘Fair & Lovely’ skin lightening cream - 22 hours ago
-
“Baffling images”: Putin’s Victory Day parade launches constitutional referendum - 22 hours ago
-
Opposition leader Chakwera wins Malawi’s presidential election re-run - 23 hours ago
-
Russia’s coronavirus lockdown sparks surge in violence against women | Focus on Europe - 23 hours ago
-
Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin named Ireland’s new prime minister - 23 hours ago
-
Poland begins voting in presidential election delayed due to Covid-19 - 23 hours ago
-
France votes in municipal elections with Paris mayoral race in the balance - 23 hours ago
-
Malawi presidential election: Lazarus Chakwera declared winner - 24 hours ago
-
Boris Johnson ‘will not return to austerity of 10 years ago’ – Top stories this morning – BBC - 24 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protests against police brutality continue in Washington DC - 1 day ago
Russia’s coronavirus lockdown sparks surge in violence against women | Focus on Europe
A hotel in Moscow was turned into a shelter for women subjected to violence by their male partners during the coronavirus lockdown. Many official shelters were full. Women’s rights organizations say the situation will remain extremely serious.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Lockdown #Russia