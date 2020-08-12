-
Russia’s coronavirus vaccine: Is Putin taking ‘a reckless step’? | DW News
Russia became the first country to register a vaccine against the coronavirus. The vaccine that has not been tried or tested outside of Russia. But Russian President Putin says it is so effective, even his daughter has received an injection. Researchers around the world are moving at unprecedented speeds to develop a vaccine. Scientists says the earliest a vaccine could be ready is early 2021.
DW spoke with Georgetown Professor of Global Health Law Lawrence Gostin about the new vaccine and about US President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis.
