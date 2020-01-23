-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Russia’s Duma unanimously approves Putin’s constitution shake-up
Legislators in Russia’s lower house State Duma on Thursday unanimously approved a bill to amend the constitution submitted by President Vladimir Putin – the first of three readings.
All 432 legislators present voted in favour of the bill, part of Putin’s major reform plan unveiled last week, after debating the proposed amendments for less than two hours.
The second parliamentary hearing to adopt the amendments will be held on February 11.
Once parliament approves them, the people of Russia will get a chance to vote as well, although it is not sure how and if that outcome will have any impact.
Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Moscow.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Russia #Putin