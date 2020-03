Russia’s low rate of coronavirus infections means few fear pandemic

Russia seems to have been largely spared from the global coronavirus pandemic, with official statistics recording just over 1,000 confirmed cases and four COVID-19 deaths since the start of the outbreak. The low figures mean that few Russians feel the need to protect themselves. FRANCE 24 reports from Moscow.

