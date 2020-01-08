Russia’s Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul to open a major new gas pipeline.

The pipeline – known as Turkstream – is five years in the making.

It not only allows Russia to sell more gas to Europe – but it also helps them bypass an adversarial Ukraine.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu has more from Istanbul.

Matthew Bryza, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and Global Energy Center, talks to Al Jazeera about the development.

