-
China launches a mass testing campaign after new cases emerge - 24 mins ago
-
Class of 2020: Graduating in the time of coronavirus - 27 mins ago
-
In the UK, popular beaches are still mostly empty - 32 mins ago
-
Coronavirus splits village on border between Germany and Denmark | Focus on Europe - about 1 hour ago
-
Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga arrested in France - 14 hours ago
-
Pandemic hits Ukraine’s surrogate birthing industry - 14 hours ago
-
Can apps put coronavirus in check? | Inside Story - 15 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Education dominates UK briefing on Covid-19 🔴 @BBC News – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
Italy to reopen for tourists after strict coronavirus lockdown | DW News - 17 hours ago
-
US sees biggest food price rises in 46 years - 18 hours ago
Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga arrested in France
Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday near Paris after 25 years on the run, accused of playing a leading role in one of the worst massacres of the 20th century.
The 84-year-old, who is Rwanda’s most-wanted man and had a $5m bounty on his head, was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, according to the French justice ministry.
Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Rwanda #France