Rwanda struggles to test as COVID-19 cases rise

25 mins ago

Like many other nations in Africa, Rwanda is struggling to carry out enough daily tests to control the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of infections is rising, despite the government ordering a total lockdown almost three weeks ago.
Healthcare workers say they have enough medical supplies and ventilators for those who may need critical care – for now.
Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports.

