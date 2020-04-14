Share
Rwandan forces accused of ‘excessive force” over virus controls

24 mins ago

Rwanda was one of the first countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to impose a total lockdown in a bid to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic.
But human rights campaigners have accused security forces in several African states of using heavy-handed tactics on civilians while enforcing governmental guidelines.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports.

