Rwandan forces accused of ‘excessive force” over virus controls

Rwanda was one of the first countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to impose a total lockdown in a bid to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic.

But human rights campaigners have accused security forces in several African states of using heavy-handed tactics on civilians while enforcing governmental guidelines.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports.

