Rwanda’s energy supply: Lake Kivu gas reserves are golden but risky

Thousands of Gambians take to the streets, demanding President Adama Barrow keep his promise to step down. Also, methane gas extraction is taking off in Rwanda as a lucrative alternative to fossil fuels, but the practice also poses huge risks. And Morocco’s gnawa musicians celebrate as the ancient musical art form gets a UNESCO listing.

