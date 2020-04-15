S Korea governing party sees big gains in parliamentary election

Parliamentary elections in South Korea have resulted in a big win for the governing Democratic Party.

South Korea is one of the first major countries to hold a general election during the global pandemic, and many see it as a referendum on the government’s handling of the crisis.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul.

