S Korea governing party sees big gains in parliamentary election

20 mins ago

Parliamentary elections in South Korea have resulted in a big win for the governing Democratic Party.
South Korea is one of the first major countries to hold a general election during the global pandemic, and many see it as a referendum on the government’s handling of the crisis.
Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul.

