S Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N Korea-US dialogue

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that South Korea, China, and Japan have agreed to help promote North Korea-US dialogue to end North Korea’s nuclear programme during their trilateral summit in Chengdu, China.

President Moon said peace on the Korean Peninsula was in the “common interest” of the three countries.

Pyongyang has set a year-end deadline for the United States to change what it says is a policy of hostility amid a stalemate in efforts to make progress on their pledge to end North Korea’s nuclear programme and establish lasting peace.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump have met three times since June 2018 but there has been no substantive progress in dialogue and North Korea has demanded that crushing international sanctions be lifted first.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

