S Korea officials face anger over coronavirus quarantine centres

A chartered plane has brought out the first group of South Koreans, who have been trapped in Wuhan.

The South Korean government has set up two quarantine centers, prompting protests from some residents.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports.

