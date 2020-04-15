Share
S. Korean ruling party wins legislative elections in landslide on strength of Covid-19 management

South Korea’s left-leaning ruling party won a landslide victory in Wednesday’s general election, partial results showed, after the coronavirus pandemic turned the political tide in President Moon Jae-in’s favour. 

