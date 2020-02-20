-
S Sudan president, rebel leader agrees to form unity government
South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar agreed on Thursday to form a unity government, a long-delayed step towards ending six years of war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.
Kiir said the new government will be formed on Saturday and he will appoint Machar as his first vice president, or top deputy, on Friday.
The president said security arrangements, one crucial issue, will be resolved after the government’s formation. He said the protection of Machar and others with the opposition will be under his responsibility.
Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage has more.
