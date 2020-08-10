Saad al-Jabri case: US court issues a subpoena against Saudi crown prince

A US court has issued a subpoena against the Saudi crown prince in relation to former Saudi intelligence agent Saad al-Jabri.

The court order also covers a number of other people and entities, including residents of the US.

Saad al-Jabri filed a lawsuit accusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of sending a hit squad to kill him two years ago.

He lives in Canada, reportedly under increased protection by police and private security guards.

Bruce Fein is a former US Associate Deputy Attorney General, and he joins us live from Washington DC through Skype to discuss the latest news.

