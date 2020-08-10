-
Hong Kong: Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law - 10 hours ago
-
USA: Tensions as Dallas BLM protesters met by counter-protest - 10 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters slam “negligence” of Lebanese govt. in candle-lit vigil for Beirut victims - 10 hours ago
-
USA: Pro-police protesters “back the blue” at Brooklyn park - 10 hours ago
-
Russia: ‘Northern Capital’ half marathon kicks off with 5,000 runners in St Petersburg - 10 hours ago
-
Relatives recall “terrifying” moment church wedding interrupted by Beirut port blasts *EXCLUSIVE* - 10 hours ago
-
Germany: Protesters rally outside Polish Institute in solidarity with jailed LGBT activist - 10 hours ago
-
Hong Kong arrests: Jimmy Lai detained under security law - 10 hours ago
-
Belarus election: 3,000 detained during protests, dozens wounded (Police) - 10 hours ago
-
Belarus elections: Preliminary exit poll gives incumbent president huge lead - 10 hours ago
Saad al-Jabri case: US court issues a subpoena against Saudi crown prince
A US court has issued a subpoena against the Saudi crown prince in relation to former Saudi intelligence agent Saad al-Jabri.
The court order also covers a number of other people and entities, including residents of the US.
Saad al-Jabri filed a lawsuit accusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of sending a hit squad to kill him two years ago.
He lives in Canada, reportedly under increased protection by police and private security guards.
Bruce Fein is a former US Associate Deputy Attorney General, and he joins us live from Washington DC through Skype to discuss the latest news.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#MohammedBinSalman #SaadAljabri #BreakingNews