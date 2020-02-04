Sadr supporters take iconic Tahrir Square building

Anti-government protesters in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square are mourning their loss of control over the “Turkish restaurant” building, which had provided them with a vantage point over the demonstrations in the square below.

Supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr had evicted demonstrators from the building and now maintain control over it.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad, Iraq

