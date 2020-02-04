Share
0 0 0 0

Sadr supporters take iconic Tahrir Square building

23 mins ago

Anti-government protesters in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square are mourning their loss of control over the “Turkish restaurant” building, which had provided them with a vantage point over the demonstrations in the square below.
Supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr had evicted demonstrators from the building and now maintain control over it.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad, Iraq

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Iraq #IraqProtests #AljazeeraEnglish

Leave a Comment