Safaricom’s keen on Huawei 5G

Beijing’s currently Africa’s biggest trading partner and the relationship is set to deepen if Kenya moves forwards with a possible contract to China’s Huawei to roll out its 5g network. We hear from some of the Nigerian businesspeople whose enterprises are going from strength to strength with a bit of online savoir faire. Members of the French Caribbean diaspora who have headed to Ivory Coast to start new lives has led to celebration and the creation of a Caribbean style carnival.

