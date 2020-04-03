Sahel food insecurity: WFP warns coronavirus disrupting supplies

On this edition, we look at how coronavirus is impacting food distribution in Africa and putting countries in the Sahel in danger of supply shortages. Also, Nigeria has been fighting fake news on social media that spreads misinformation about covid-19. Finally, ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Senegalese independence, we bring you a report on those who helped the country break away from France.

