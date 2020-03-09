-
Samuel Beckett’s last days imagined in new book
Imagining the mindset of Nobel Prize-winning author Samuel Beckett in the final days before his death in Paris, author Maylis Besserie delves into death, fragility and what remains of a rich life. Beckett becomes one of his own characters as he remembers, sits, observing and analysing his world reduced to one room in a nursing home. While using solid facts based on Beckett’s life, Besserie lets her imagination run free to fill in what he might have thought about in the endgame. She joined us for Perspective to tell us more.
