Sanders, Biden prepare for long slog to US Democratic nomination
The Democratic field of candidates to take on US President Donald Trump in November’s presidential election has narrowed to just three.
A surge in support on Super Tuesday made former Vice President Joe Biden the frontrunner – putting him before Senator Bernie Sanders in the battle for the Democratic nomination.
Earlier on Wednesday, billionaire Mike Bloomberg ended his campaign and endorsed Biden.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.
