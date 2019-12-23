-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Santa brings gifts for his animal friends at Valencia zoo
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Santa Claus brought gifts for all his animal friends in the Bioparc Valencia Zoo, in Spain’s third biggest city, as the residents received their yearly Christmas presents on Monday.
Chimpanzees, elephants, gorillas, meerkats, and leopards can all be seen playing with treats and gifts brought to them by Father Christmas.
The Bioparc Valencia Zoo was opened in 2008 following an immersive design concept that is intended to give visitors the feeling that they are wandering around the animals natural habitats, by not using traditional cages or railings, but streams, ponds and rivers instead.
The premises consist of 10-hectare (25-acre) park that is home to around 4,000 animals and various types of African flora.
Video ID: 20191223-029
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191223-029
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly