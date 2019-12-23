Santa brings gifts for his animal friends at Valencia zoo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Santa Claus brought gifts for all his animal friends in the Bioparc Valencia Zoo, in Spain’s third biggest city, as the residents received their yearly Christmas presents on Monday.

Chimpanzees, elephants, gorillas, meerkats, and leopards can all be seen playing with treats and gifts brought to them by Father Christmas.

The Bioparc Valencia Zoo was opened in 2008 following an immersive design concept that is intended to give visitors the feeling that they are wandering around the animals natural habitats, by not using traditional cages or railings, but streams, ponds and rivers instead.

The premises consist of 10-hectare (25-acre) park that is home to around 4,000 animals and various types of African flora.

