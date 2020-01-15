Share
Satellite images show Taal volcano eruption

19 mins ago

Satellite images show the eruption of Taal volcano that occurred on Sunday in the Philippines blasting steam, ash and pebbles up to 10 to 15 kilometres (6 to 9 miles) into the sky.

The images captured via the Himawari-8 IR satellite show steam-laden plumes up to nine miles tall according to the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

