Saudi Arabia denies involvement in hacking of Amazon Boss’ phone

“It’s absurd”: that’s how Saudi Arabia has responded to allegations the Kingdom is behind the hacking of the mobile phone of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. The UN is set to address these allegations later. Catherine Khedir-Clifford has the story.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en