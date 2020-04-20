Saudi Arabia: G20 health ministers hold virtual meeting on COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

G20 health ministers held a virtual meeting on Sunday, to coordinate a joint response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Footage released by Saudi TV shows Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah opening the meeting from Riyadh, as the Middle Eastern country is the current G20 chair.

Al-Rabiah reportedly acknowledged “a few areas of debate” which need to be addressed in the upcoming health working groups.

The Saudi health minister added that urgent actions are needed, including the collaboration and engagement of global organisations on coordinated responses to the pandemic, with an emphasis on supporting countries in need, as well as investing in research and development to produce vaccines and treatments.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there are over 2.3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world, with over 164,000 people dying with the virus, as of Sunday.

