Saudi Arabia: G20 suspends debt payments for world’s poorest countries

Amid an ongoing fight with the coronavirus pandemic, the Group of 20 nations agreed to delay the debt payment of the world’s poorest countries. This was confirmed in a virtual summit of G20 finance ministers presided by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan announced the news and detailed the G20’s attempt to deliver temporary monetary relief to countries fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in his statements.

More than two million people have been infected with the respiratory infection worldwide while 136,938 have died as of Thursday morning.

