-
Saudi Arabia: King Salman chairs emergency virtual summit of G20 leaders amid coronavirus pandemic
Mandatory credit: Saudi State TV
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired, on Thursday, an emergency virtual summit of G20 leaders via video conference from Riyadh, to discuss cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic.
The G20 Summit is being held virtually via the Internet for the first time, with the participation of leaders of the world’s major economies including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The leaders were expected to discuss coordinated actions to combat the spread of coronavirus and mitigate its economic consequences in cooperation with major international organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank Group, United Nations (UN) and World Trade Organization (WTO).
Mandatory credit: Saudi State TV
Video ID: 20200326-063
