Saudi Arabia: Ramos aims for more Real glory in Super Cup final

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos spoke to the press in Jeddah on Saturday ahead of his side’s upcoming clash against fierce rivals Atletico in the Spanish Super Cup final the following day.

Ramos spoke of his determination to claim yet another title for Los Blancos.

“One of the most important things when you’re going to play in a final is to keep the excitement alive. Real Madrid has maintained that for many years. Enjoying a new final is a prize for us, against a team who we know very well,” Ramos said.

He added that he likes the updated format and the fact the final was being held abroad for a second time.

“It hasn’t altered the calendar, everything is well organised and the deal we’ve gotten has been unbeatable. If it benefits the clubs and our federation, we should not look at it as something negative. Quite the contrary,” he said.

Real made it to the final courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Valencia, while Atletico triumphed 3-2 in a sterner test against Barcelona to set up the Madrid derby in Jeddah.

