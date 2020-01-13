-
Saudi Arabia: Real Madrid nabs Spanish Super Cup against Atletico
Real Madrid Head Coach Zinedine Zidane said his team played a “great final” after nabbing the revamped Spanish Super Cup by beating Atletico Madrid 4:1 in Jeddah on Sunday.
“As always, we came here to win this trophy, I think it’s been a very tough and complicated week, we suffered in this match and I think we saw a great final,” Zidane said during a post-match press conference.
Real midfielder Federico Valverde deliberately fouled Alvaro Morata as he was through on goal in the 115th minute of a 0:0 draw, earning himself a red card and Atletico Madrid a free kick. Real went on to win the subsequent penalty shootout 4:1.
“I apologised to Alvaro [Morata], what I did was not good but it was the only thing left I could do for the team. That was the only thing left for me to do, I tried other things but it didn’t work out, he is a very fast player,” Valverde said.
Despite his red card, Valverde went to win the ‘Man of the Match’ award for the game.
