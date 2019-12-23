-
Saudi Arabia: Riyadh to execute five for Khashoggi murder
Mandatory credit: Saudi TV
Five men, allegedly responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, have been sentenced to death, according to Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecutor Shaalan al-Shaalan speaking in Riyadh on Monday.
“Investigations concluded to: firstly accusing 11 persons and filing a criminal suit against them before the criminal court in Riyadh. Secondly, the court issued a preliminary ruling against 11 defendants that. Five defendants who were involved in the killing of the victim will be executed,” said al-Shaalan in a statement.
According to the prosecutor, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s former top adviser, Saud al-Qahtani was cleared of charges as “no probable causes against him were found.”
Khashoggi went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, to prepare documents for his upcoming marriage, but he was never seen alive again and his remains have yet to be found.
Turkish officials claimed he was murdered inside the building while Saudi officials previously maintained that Khashoggi had left the consulate. They later reversed their position after an internal investigation, and now claim Khashoggi was murdered in the course of a rogue operation, without the consent or knowledge of Saudi Crown Prince.
Mandatory credit: Saudi TV
