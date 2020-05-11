Share
0 0 0 0

Saudi Arabia slashes budget and increases tax

5 hours ago

Saudi Arabia has announced major budget cuts and a steep increase in value-added tax (VAT).
The move is aimed at shoring up state finances, which have been battered by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #SaudiArabia #BudgetCuts

Leave a Comment