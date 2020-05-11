Saudi Arabia slashes budget and increases tax

Saudi Arabia has announced major budget cuts and a steep increase in value-added tax (VAT).

The move is aimed at shoring up state finances, which have been battered by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #SaudiArabia #BudgetCuts