Saudi Arabia: Zidane and Simeone eye the prize ahead of all-Madrid Super Cup final

Mandatory credit: Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and his Atletico counterpart Diego Simeone spoke to the press in Jeddah on Saturday ahead of their sides’ upcoming clash in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The city rivals will meet on Sunday night and both managers are desperate to walk away with the silverware.

Zidane says he has improved as a coach over the past three years, especially after winning three Champions Leagues in a row.

“I think I’m better. I feel like I have developed. In life too, as a person. You learn from situations, from the people around you. I make sure to listen to the people who are alongside me,” he said.

Simeone concurred, saying his side was only getting better after playing Europe’s giants. He warned his side of the potential of Real’s attack ahead of the big game.

“Madrid are a team we know very well, they have a coach who is an absolute winner. Every time they play, they transmit that they have to win and they do win. They are without Benzema, Bale and Hazard but that doesn’t change a thing,” Simeone said.

Real made it to the final courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Valencia, while Atletico triumphed 3-2 in a sterner test against Barcelona to set up the Madrid derby in Jeddah.

