Saudi court sentences 5 to death for Khashoggi killing | DW News
A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The verdict also includes jail terms for three additional suspects in connection with the killing. The Saudi writer and dissident was never seen again after entering the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul last year. He was killed and reportedly dismembered inside the building, but his remains were never found. Khashoggi was a resident of the United States at the time, and was known for writing critically about the Saudi royal family. It is widely believed that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing.
