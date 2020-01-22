Saudi denies being behind hacking of Jeff Bezos’s phone

The Saudi embassy in Washington, DC has dismissed a media report suggesting the kingdom was behind the hacking of the mobile phone of the Washington Post owner and Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

Citing unnamed sources, British daily The Guardian reported on Tuesday that the billionaire’s phone was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message that was apparently sent from the personal account of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who is calling for an investigation, talks to Al Jazeera.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/