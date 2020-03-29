Saudi-led coalition intercepts missiles over Riyadh, Jizan

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen says the rebels attacked Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The coalition says the kingdom’s air defence systems intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh and the southern city of Jizan.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

