Saudi megacity: Threats, bloodshed & forced evictions: Reports

The death of a prominent tribal leader in Saudi Arabia has thrown the spotlight on tensions over the kingdom’s new “Megacity Project”.

Abdul Rahim al-Hwaiti was shot by security forces three weeks ago, after refusing to give up his home and make way for a planned city, called Neom.

Financial concerns are mounting over the city’s future as well.

Al Jazeera’s Osama bin Javaid reports.

