Share
0 0 0 0

Saudi megacity: Threats, bloodshed & forced evictions: Reports

4 hours ago

The death of a prominent tribal leader in Saudi Arabia has thrown the spotlight on tensions over the kingdom’s new “Megacity Project”.
Abdul Rahim al-Hwaiti was shot by security forces three weeks ago, after refusing to give up his home and make way for a planned city, called Neom.
Financial concerns are mounting over the city’s future as well.

Al Jazeera’s Osama bin Javaid reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#SaudiArabia #AbdulrahimAlhwaiti #Neom

Leave a Comment