Saudi slashes oil prices amid dispute with Russia

A massive selloff was witnessed in stock markets across Asia and billions of dollars have been wiped off European markets just hours after opening.

The day has been dubbed “Black Monday” by some analysts.

Investors have been reacting not only to the coronavirus but also to failed efforts to stabilise oil prices.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

