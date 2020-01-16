Sceptics cast doubts on first phase of US-China trade deal

The initial trade deal signed by the United States and China helps to defuse an 18-month dispute between the world’s two largest economies, but leaves many points of contention unresolved, analysts and industry leaders say.

They remain sceptical that the US-China trade relationship is on the mend as the deal fails to fully eliminate tariffs that have slowed the global economy, sets hard-to-achieve purchase targets for China and does not address concerns over Chinese subsidies of state-owned firms.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

