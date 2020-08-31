Sceptics wary of Hong Kong COVID testing programme China funded

Hong Kong’s government says 500,000 people have already signed up for its free universal coronavirus testing program, which is due to launch on Tuesday.

But a pro-democracy union of healthcare workers has called for a boycott because the plan is being funded by the Chinese government.

A team of medical staff from China will lead the screening, and three mainland-based laboratories will process the results, leading many to fear that genetic data collected could be used for other purposes.

Al Jazeera’s Sarah Clarke reports from Hong Kong.

