Schools to stay shut, Italy’s parents set for a long summer

Italy’s schools will remain closed until September, despite certain businesses and activity restarting from as early as May 4. As France24 correspondent Seema Gupta reports, the government’s move is designed to protect vulnerable teaching staff, 59% of whom are older than 50.

