Scientist Stuck On Yacht Tackles Coronavirus

Jonathan Rothberg, one of the most prolific inventors of the past 20 years, is stuck on a yacht because of the coronavirus. The good news is that the yacht – The Gene Machine – has a laboratory, and Rothberg has set to work designing a cheap, super-fast Covid-19 test that, if successful, could help tackle the disease and future outbreaks.

Hello World invites the viewer to come on a global journey – and in the era of COVID-19, that journey requires a careful bit of social distancing. Nonetheless, it’s a journey that stretches across the globe to find the inventors, scientists and technologists shaping our future. Join journalist and best-selling author Ashlee Vance on a quest to find the freshest, weirdest tech creations and the beautiful freaks behind them.

——–

Like this video? Subscribe to Bloomberg on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/Bloomberg?sub_confirmation=1

Bloomberg is the First Word in business news, delivering breaking news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/