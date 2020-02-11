Share
0 0 0 0

Scientists call for global cooperation over coronavirus

2 hours ago

The race is on to fast-track a vaccine for the coronavirus.
But a major breakthrough is not likely for months.
Scientists say a lack of cooperation globally is slowing progress.
Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul, South Korea.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #CoronaVirus #Vaccine

Leave a Comment