Scientists call for global cooperation over coronavirus

The race is on to fast-track a vaccine for the coronavirus.

But a major breakthrough is not likely for months.

Scientists say a lack of cooperation globally is slowing progress.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul, South Korea.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #CoronaVirus #Vaccine