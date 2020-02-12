Scientists hope to recycle radioactive waste into “near infinite” power

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Nuclear waste from power plants could be recycled to create long-life power sources, according to a team of researchers from the University the Bristol.

Scientists are developing diamond batteries which use energy from radioactive materials in the hope of transforming waste from decommissioned power stations across the UK.

As Professor Thomas Scott explained in an interview on Wednesday, carbon-14 isotopes extracted from graphite blocks produced by the plant are infused with wafer-thin diamonds to create the batteries, which scientists believe are capable of providing power on a “near-infinite basis.”

“What we’ll be looking for is higher power devices which will incorporate much bigger diamond material or stacks of materials”, Scott said.

He further explained: “[They] take ten to fifteen years to get towards devices we could use in satellites, or spacecrafts, and perhaps one day, long in the future, maybe even mobile phones.”

Potential applications range from powering hearing aids and pacemakers to the automotive sector. “We might have four diamond batteries in your car, not to power it along the road but to tell the car when the pressure in the tires is getting low,” Scott added.

