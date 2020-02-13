-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Scientists hope to recycle radioactive waste into “ultra-long life” power
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Nuclear waste from power plants could be recycled to create ‘ultra-long-life’ power sources, according to a team of researchers from the University the Bristol.
Scientists are developing diamond batteries which use energy from radioactive materials in the hope of transforming waste from decommissioned power stations across the UK. They were seen at work in Bristol on Wednesday.
“What we’ll be looking for is higher power devices which will incorporate much bigger diamond material or stacks of materials,” Scott said.
He explained: “[They] take ten to 15 years to get towards devices we could use in satellites, or spacecrafts, and perhaps one day, long in the future, maybe even mobile phones.”
Potential applications range from powering hearing aids and pacemakers to the automotive sector. “We might have four diamond batteries in your car, not to power it along the road but to tell the car when the pressure in the tires is getting low,” Scott added.
Video ID: 20200213-039
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200213-039
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly