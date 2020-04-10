-
Scientists search for effective COVID-19 treatments
Scientists in the United States have begun testing an anti-malarial drug as a potential treatment for coronavirus patients.
President Donald Trump has touted the benefits of hydroxychloroquine despite warnings from health experts of its long list of side effects.
Its efficacy in curing COVID-19 remains unproven and a specific vaccine for the virus may still be months away.
Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New Jersey, US.
