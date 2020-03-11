-
Scotland agrees to appeal of Libyan ‘guilty’ of Lockerbie bombing
The conviction of the only man found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie aircraft bombing has been referred for an appeal to Scotland’s High Court of Justiciary.
The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission said on Wednesday the family of Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, who died in 2012, could instruct an appeal over his conviction for the attack on Pam Am flight 103, which was blown up over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988 en route from London to New York.
Al-Megrahi, who denied being involved, died in Libya in 2012 after being released three years earlier by Scotland’s government on compassionate grounds following a diagnosis of terminal cancer.
Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports.
