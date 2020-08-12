-
8 signs you’re in survival mode and how to start living – BBC - 8 hours ago
-
Champions League ‘Final Eight’ kicks off as PSG and Atalanta clash in Lisbon - 8 hours ago
-
Belarus protests: Third night of anger as opposition candidate flees - 8 hours ago
-
Covid-19 in France: PM Castex warns country “going the wrong way” - 8 hours ago
-
Spain: Royal family”s visit divides Mallorca residents in wake of Juan Carlos departure - 8 hours ago
-
Hong Kong tensions: Extradition deals with France and Germany suspended - 8 hours ago
-
Scotland derailment: at least one dead, FM Sturgeon declares major incident - 8 hours ago
-
Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacts to the early reports of a train derailing - 8 hours ago
-
UEFA’s final eight: Champions league Knockout tournament starts today in Lisbon - 8 hours ago
-
UNICEF: Conflict in Syria forces children into child labour - 9 hours ago
Scotland derailment: at least one dead, FM Sturgeon declares major incident
A train has derailed in Aberdeenshire, in Scotland. The country’s First Minister described this event as an “extremely serious incident.”
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en